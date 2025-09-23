Department of Homeland Security posts video of ICE arrests with 'Pokémon' song

The Brief A controversial video posted by the White House used a theme from Pokémon to promote ICE arrests. An immigration attorney says the reaction he often sees is fear, as his clients are uncertain about their future in the US. The attorney believes the government should spend more time creating solutions that solve the immigration crisis.



It's been viewed nearly 5 million times—a TikTok video that some believe makes light of the immigration issue in the U.S.

Big picture view:

Did you know Pokémon and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have a connection? A video on the official White House TikTok account shows an immigration roundup as the original Pokémon theme song titled "Gotta Catch 'Em All" plays in the background, along with clips from the original anime.

So far, it's been viewed millions and millions of times.

Immigration attorney Neal Brand says the reaction he often sees is fear, as his clients are uncertain about their future in the United States.

"There are two completely different reactions to this type of video. It’s the same as everything the White House is doing now," Brand said. "My clients are afraid to leave the house."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 also reached out to Detroit City Council Member Gabriela Santiago Romero, who had plenty to say about the video.

Her statement reads in part:

"This administration does not care about the safety of our communities. Maybe if they spent less time cosplaying as a child's game to give the illusion of safety, they could address the real threat to society: authoritarianism."

Attorney Brand believes the government should spend more time creating solutions that solve the immigration crisis rather than creating social media videos.

"The bottom line to this video, in my opinion, is Congress needs to get together on both sides of the aisle and put together some meaningful legislation that solves the problems immigrants are facing in this country," he said.