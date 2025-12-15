Metro Detroit weather: Another day of harsh cold before temps start to head up

The Brief Wind chills will remain in the single digits again Monday. This bitter cold remains overnight before some relief arrives. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures rise to around freezing, and continue to head up as the week progresses.



It is going to be dangerously cold once again Monday, with high temperatures struggling to get much past 20°.

Even at the warmest part of the afternoon, wind chills will stay locked in the single digits, making it feel harsh and unforgiving any time you’re outside for more than a few minutes.

There is a chance for a few snowflakes early today, but that activity should stay mostly north of Metro Detroit, favoring places like Macomb and St. Clair counties, and amounts will be very light... around 1/2" or less.

Tonight doesn’t bring much relief. Temperatures drop to around 15°, and with a steady breeze, wind chills will hover near 8° through the night. That keeps this stretch of bitter cold firmly in place and means another rough start to the day on Tuesday.

Warmer temps ahead

The good news is that the end is finally in sight. By about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, our roughly 68-hour stretch of single-digit wind chills should come to an end. Temperatures slowly climb through the day, reaching the low 30s by afternoon. It won’t feel warm, but it will feel noticeably better than what we’ve been dealing with.

The warming trend continues midweek. Highs rise into the 40s on Wednesday, helping melt any lingering snow and ice. By Thursday, we’re looking at a much different setup, with temperatures staying mild enough for rain rather than snow. After days of dangerous cold, the pattern finally flips, bringing a return to more seasonable — and far more tolerable — winter weather.