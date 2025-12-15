6-year-old girl killed in Detroit house fire over the weekend

The Brief A 6-year-old girl died after she was found inside a burning house in Detroit. The girl's mother and a 4-year-old boy made it out safely, but the girl was found in the living room when fire crews made it inside the home. The mother suffered critical injuries, while the boy suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to survive.



Firefighters arrived to the home in the 12000 block of Rutherford near Greenfield and I-96 within minutes of being called about the fire around 6 a.m.

What we know:

When they arrived, they found that a woman and 4-year-old boy had made it out, but a girl was found in the living room of the home. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The boy who was in the home suffered from smoke inhalation, but is expected to survive, while the mother was last listed in critical condition.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, when these things happen, we as a department, we feel it. We're very saddened by it," said Detroit Fire Department Senior Chief Leo Spitzig. "When we can't make a rescue or something like this happens, it hits us all very, very hard."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.