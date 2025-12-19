Detroit Auto Show announces 40+ car brands to be featured at 2026 event

The Brief The 2026 Detroit Auto Show will feature 41 car brands The lineup includes numerous luxury brands.



The lineup of car brands expected to showcase their vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show was revealed Friday.

This includes a mix of corporate-supported vehicles and dealer-supported vehicles from 41 brands. Last year featured 34 brands.

"You don’t often get the chance to see this many brands—everything from everyday vehicles to true dream cars—all in one place," said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chairman. "That’s what makes the Detroit Auto Show different. You can get up close, talk to the people behind the brands, and actually experience the vehicles, whether that’s sitting in them, riding on the track, or starting the shopping conversation. This is where the auto world comes together—and where Detroit comes together—around a shared passion for cars and the city that built the industry."

Detroit Auto Show automaker lineup:

Alfa Romeo

Ariel

Aston Martin

Audi

Bently

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Ferrari

Fiat

Ford

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

INEOS

Jaguar

Jeep

Kia

Koenigsegg

Lamborghini

Land Rover

Lincoln

Lotus

Maserati

McLaren

Mercedes

Mini

Morgan

Pagani

Pininfarina

Polestar

Porsche

Ram

Rolls-Royce

Subaru

Toyota

Volkswagen

Detroit Auto Show details

The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.

Tickets are available now.