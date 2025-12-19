Detroit Auto Show announces 40+ car brands to be featured at 2026 event
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The lineup of car brands expected to showcase their vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show was revealed Friday.
This includes a mix of corporate-supported vehicles and dealer-supported vehicles from 41 brands. Last year featured 34 brands.
"You don’t often get the chance to see this many brands—everything from everyday vehicles to true dream cars—all in one place," said Todd Szott, 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chairman. "That’s what makes the Detroit Auto Show different. You can get up close, talk to the people behind the brands, and actually experience the vehicles, whether that’s sitting in them, riding on the track, or starting the shopping conversation. This is where the auto world comes together—and where Detroit comes together—around a shared passion for cars and the city that built the industry."
Detroit Auto Show automaker lineup:
- Alfa Romeo
- Ariel
- Aston Martin
- Audi
- Bently
- Buick
- Cadillac
- Chevrolet
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Ferrari
- Fiat
- Ford
- GMC
- Honda
- Hyundai
- INEOS
- Jaguar
- Jeep
- Kia
- Koenigsegg
- Lamborghini
- Land Rover
- Lincoln
- Lotus
- Maserati
- McLaren
- Mercedes
- Mini
- Morgan
- Pagani
- Pininfarina
- Polestar
- Porsche
- Ram
- Rolls-Royce
- Subaru
- Toyota
- Volkswagen
Detroit Auto Show details
The Detroit Auto Show will be open to the public from Jan. 17-25.
The Source: This information is from the Detroit Auto Show.