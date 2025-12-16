Child found in Detroit: What to do if you find a missing child who is non-speaking

The Brief A 10-year-old non-speaking child was found wandering Detroit early Tuesday. Police say they’re investigating and aren’t releasing details.



A non-speaking autistic child was found outside in the dark this morning. Now she’s safe.

What they're saying:

The child is 10 years old, and Detroit police say that around 5:15 a.m., she was found alone near Plainview and West Warren in Detroit. Police got the word out, saying she’s 5 feet tall and 90 pounds. Around 11 a.m., she was reunited with her family.

Police say they’re investigating and aren’t releasing details, but FOX 2 spoke with Nina Innsted of the Missing in Michigan organization.

What you can do:

She shared tips on what the public can do if they come across a missing child who is a non-speaking autistic person.

"First thing I would do is contact law enforcement and keep a safe contact with the child. You know, keep them in eyesight, maybe within arm’s reach, but don’t try to grab them or apprehend them. Just stay close enough to make sure they’re not getting themselves into trouble. And you can do that while you’re on the phone with law enforcement getting additional help," Innsted said.

"You know, I think it’s incredibly difficult to be a parent of a disabled child. And I think that we don’t know the circumstances surrounding them leaving the house. Did the parents have alarms on the doors? Locks on the doors? Sometimes children with disabilities can wear bracelets that specify, ‘I’m nonverbal; this is where I live.’"

What's next:

Again, police are investigating. FOX 2 will update this story when more information becomes available.

