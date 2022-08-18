Detroit-born designer makes his mark in fashion industry

Inside his home studio, Detroit designer Quandell Wright is able to express his creativity every day.

"It is really about freedom. having the freedom to create," Wright said.

"Q" as he's known, is the designer behind the signature brand, William Palmer Homme.

"I believe if you have the vision you already own it - it is yours," he said.

This is the star of his latest collection - the Amore handbag shaped like a pyramid. But success in the competitive fashion design industry did not come easy.

"When I was 8, I started off sketching, I was sketching clothes and shoes," Q said.

Q loved creating style, but raised by his single mom on Detroit's west side, money was tight. and kids were cruel.

"Kids bully - they don't really understand everyone's situation," he said. "So I was like, I am going to create my own clothes - I don't want to look like you all anyways, everybody looks the same."

That helped fuel Q's passion. He taught himself how to work with different colors, patterns, materials, and machines re-designing jeans and T-shirts. He remembers selling his first six T-shirts.

The Amore handbag, shaped like a pyramid, has been a standout in Q's latest fashion line.

"When I saw that money like that - I was like yeah that's it. Like my pops always told me 'Can't nobody pay you like yourself."

At the time Q worked as a janitor and everything he sold he put back into William Palmer, but he wanted more.

"Yah the Kanye situation, a bold move," he said.

In 2020, Q flew to Wyoming and walked four hours to hip-hop star and designer Kanye's West's ranch in hopes of landing an internship with his fashion empire - Yeezy.

"I was crying. I got these signs, my backpack, I'm like, I am in the middle of this desert," he said. "I stood up at Kanye's ranch with these two big signs saying who I am, why I am there, what I want to accomplish."

Kanye never responded - and Q was forced walked back and fly home.

But he didn't give up - he says he started breaking the laws of fashion. Celebrities like Chris Brown started wearing his clothes, William Palmer started collaborating with brands like K-Swiss and his fashion-forward bags have been spotted in magazines.



One day the 34-year-old would like a storefront on Woodward Avenue, but in the meantime, he enjoys supporting his family on his designs and hopes to inspire other young designers.

"It's not about how you start - it's just about starting - just start."

If you would like to see more designs or learn about William Palmer Homme, you'll find the website HERE.

Quandell Wright



