Detroit broadcasting icon Bob Allison dies at 87

A legend in Detroit broadcasting history has died.

Bob Allison has died at 87. Allison spent nearly 60 years on radio and television in Detroit. He died Wednesday after a recent fall at his home, according to Detroit radio historian Art Vuolo

He might be best known for being on the "Bowling for Dollars" shows on WDIV - but was most recently on 690 AM WNZK until three weeks ago.

The Michigan Broadcasting Hall of Fame member began on the radio in 1962 on WWJ-950 AM with the Ask Your Neighbor show. He worked at a number of Detroit area stations including: WIID, WEXL, WLQV and WJR.

Vuolo said he was considered to be the longest living, still active, on air broadcast host in Detroit, adding he will be missed.

Allison is survived by his wife Maggie and sons Rob, John and Bill Alesee among others.