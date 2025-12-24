Indiana man sentenced to prison for 2015 sexual assault of child in Michigan

article

The Brief Ten years after authorities say he sexually assaulted a child, an Indiana man is headed to prison in Michigan. Michael Burch pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the 2015 crime in northern Michigan. He was caught this year as part of an initiative to capture suspects accused of sex crimes.



An Indiana man is now headed to prison in Michigan after he sexually assaulted a child in the state a decade ago.

Michael Burch, 34, was sentenced Monday to 3-5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and have electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.

The backstory:

According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Burch sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child in 2015 as she slept in a travel camper in Cadillac. The crime was reported that June, but Burch left for Indiana before charges were issued.

A warrant was issued until he was finally arrested in Indiana by U.S. Marshals in January of this year. His arrest was part of Operation Survivor Justice, a partnership between the Michigan Department of Attorney General, county prosecutors, and the U.S. Marshals Service to capture suspects wanted for sex crimes and bring them back to the state for prosecution.

"Through Operation Survivor Justice and because of the courage of the victim in this case, this offender has been held accountable for this heinous assault," Nessel said. "It is my hope that this sentence brings some closure to the survivor who has carried this trauma for far too long and reassurance that even years later, justice can still be achieved."

What they're saying:

Before Burch learned his sentence, a victim impact statement was read.

The victim wrote in part, "I still struggle with physical touch, with being places alone, with sleeping; but I want you to know that you didn’t ruin my family. You didn’t ruin me. We are happy. We have good lives. I’m glad to say that I can finally put this behind me. You finally took accountability for what you did – not only to me, but for all the other people you have done this to. Although I know that this is something that I will carry with me for the rest of my life, I can finally breathe. No more worrying if you are out there doing this to another family. No more wondering how you got away with this."