Detroit celebrates drop in crime among young people after 2026 summer

The Brief The city of Detroit reported more positive news after a safe summer for young people. Police reported one juvenile homicide this summer, which is an 89% drop from 2025. Mayor Sheffield and chief Todd Bettison credited the city's Occupy the Summer Program.



Detroit is continuing to see falling crime rates in the city after a summer that saw fewer reports of violence.

One category where that's showing up the most is among young people.

Major drop in crime

Big picture view:

According to police, a major reduction in violent crime this summer led to one of Detroit's lowest on record.

That includes June-August figures that show only one juvenile homicide. While officials emphasize one is too many, it is also an 89% reduction from 2025.

Both Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and mayor Mary Sheffield credited the city's Occupy the Summer Program.

"This was an historic $1.5 million investment in our young people," said Sheffield.

"This summer, homicides were down 25% compared to last summer. If you look at the trend line, the Detroit Police Department is year over year making significant reductions," said Bettison.

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Local perspective:

One of the program's participants is Howard Grandberry.

"Knowing that I had this program every week, I knew I had something to look forward to every week. It wasn't just a one-time event or a weekend thing, it was something to occupy my summer — no pun intended," he said at a press conference on Monday.

Howard Grandberry.

Another father talked about what it meant to raise kids in a safer city.

"It was somewhere where they can grow up without shots and having to worry about them or getting killed on accident or hit by anonymous bullets.It's kind of what a parent should not have to worry about," said Gary, father of 2 kids.