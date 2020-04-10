Detroit churches drive to hospitals delivering lunch, encouragement to front line in Honk for Hope

This Good Friday, pastors, volunteers and parishioners from churches across Detroit gathering together.

"We're taking it from the seats to the streets,” said Pastor Welton Smith, New Family Church.

While still practicing social distancing during this pandemic, folks starting out at Detroit Henry Ford Hospital honking for hope.

"We refuse to let our city process through this moment and not hear hope from the faith community."

The next stop was the Detroit Medical Center on Harper.



This group - provided more than 130 lunches to hospital staff.



"Not only the government, the state, the city, the church is behind you,” said Pastor Alvin Jackson, Wings of Love Ministries.



The group then stopped at Detroit Receiving Hospital, Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield, Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Along with St. John Hospital in Grosse Pointe - and Sinai Grace in Detroit.

"We are praying for them. I know they're exhausted. they're frustrated,” Jackson said.

Some decorated their cars with the names of those they're praying for, and honking for healing.

Everyone there is trying to stay positive.

"Detroit, hope is still alive,” said Smith.

They hope others will join, to show their appreciation. To join, text "hospital" to 84576.



"We really appreciate your time, your energy and your effort,” said Jackson.



