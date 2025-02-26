Detroit company 98Forward champions diversity, looking to bright future in PR industry

It was an incredible day back in September for many students from dozens of Metro Detroit schools who got the chance to hear from music megastar Usher, all thanks to 98Forward, the largest Black-owned PR firm in Michigan.

Big picture view:

FOX 2 is highlighting the accomplishments of Detroiters who made a major impact as we approach the end of Black History Month and the start of Women's History Month.

Last September, 98Forward brought out dozens of Metro Detroit school students to visit the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan, where they met the musician.

Turning events in a tight turn is nothing new for 98Forward.

Dig deeper:

Antonice Strickland is the Vice President of PR and Business Development.

"We literally got that call about Usher’s event maybe 48 hours, and I was on a flight," said Strickland. "For 98Forward, I think it really showcases our reach. It’s not just here in the city of Detroit. It’s statewide. It’s national. It can become global at some point. We just love the work that we do."

Georgella Muirhead co-founded 98Forward nearly 30 years ago. The company runs its day-to-day operations out of an office in Midtown Detroit.

"One of the things that I’ve always strived for is to have an agency that just isn’t a good Black agency," said Muirhead. "We’re just a darn good agency. We can work and do work for everybody."

Muirhead, who’s also the CEO, helped start 98Forward after working for former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young.

Its work with local politicians continues now.

In December, 98Forward helped Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield launch her campaign.

What they're saying:

President and CFO Marilyn Horn says 98Forward is also working toward the future by empowering young people.

"When a client or a potential client takes the time and the opportunity time to come to 98Forward, I just consider that to be a privilege," Horn said. "To me, it gives me the opportunity to champion diversity in our PR firm, which is inclusive of many talented Black women."

FOX 2 asked the women what they want to accomplish in the future of 98Forward.

"I think I want to know that I created an opportunity for other young Black professionals to learn the craft and get a chance to work for major clients," said Muirhead.

"Being able to support the next generation," said Strickland. "To know that there’s space for them in this industry has always been critical."

To emphasize its mission to help the next generation of leaders, 98Forward established a scholarship with Wayne State.