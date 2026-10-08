The Brief A Detroit man is in custody after a child was shot by their sibling on Wednesday. The 38-year-old father was arrested and is awaiting charges, police chief Todd Bettison said. The 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.



Detroit police say a father is in custody after one of his kids shot their sibling after finding a weapon in a west side home on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition after being taken to the hospital. Police say he was shot in the face by a handgun that was found unsecured shortly after 2 p.m.

Child shot in Detroit

The latest:

A 38-year-old Detroit man was arrested after one of his kids was shot on Wednesday.

Chief Todd Bettison said the department was praying for the 11-year-old who remains hospitalized. He declined to go into details about whether the father provided an explanation.

Instead, he would leave the update to the Wayne County Prosecutor.

The backstory:

Police responded to a Detroit residence in the 8000 block of Artesian around 2:20 p.m. after a 911 call was made from a neighbor. Three kids were at home alone when one of them shot the other.

Police say an 11-year-old was shot in the face by one of their siblings. That child and two others, ages 9 and 4 years old, were home alone.

Bettison said the child was privately taken to Grace Hospital before being taken to Children's Hospital.

"Our overall message to the community is this: at every precinct station, we give out free gun locks," Bettison said. "We have talked about this. This is so preventable."

Safe storage in Michigan

What you can do:

It is illegal for an adult to possess a firearm in a home and not have it secured when young people are also at home.

The law was enacted following a 2022 ballot measure aiming at safe storage and other gun safety measures.

Police have also continued to emphasize the importance and ease of locking up a firearm.

Neil Emanuel of Action Impact walked FOX 2 through how to secure a firearm.