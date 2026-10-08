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Detroit dad in custody after child shoots sibling; 11-year-old remains in critical condition

By  and Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 8, 2026 2:03 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 2:03 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A Detroit man is in custody after a child was shot by their sibling on Wednesday.
    • The 38-year-old father was arrested and is awaiting charges, police chief Todd Bettison said.
    • The 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.

(FOX 2) - Detroit police say a father is in custody after one of his kids shot their sibling after finding a weapon in a west side home on Wednesday.

The 11-year-old victim remains in critical condition after being taken to the hospital. Police say he was shot in the face by a handgun that was found unsecured shortly after 2 p.m.

Child shot in Detroit

The latest:

A 38-year-old Detroit man was arrested after one of his kids was shot on Wednesday.

Chief Todd Bettison said the department was praying for the 11-year-old who remains hospitalized. He declined to go into details about whether the father provided an explanation.

Instead, he would leave the update to the Wayne County Prosecutor.

The backstory:

Police responded to a Detroit residence in the 8000 block of Artesian around 2:20 p.m. after a 911 call was made from a neighbor. Three kids were at home alone when one of them shot the other.

Police say an 11-year-old was shot in the face by one of their siblings. That child and two others, ages 9 and 4 years old, were home alone.

Bettison said the child was privately taken to Grace Hospital before being taken to Children's Hospital. 

"Our overall message to the community is this: at every precinct station, we give out free gun locks," Bettison said. "We have talked about this. This is so preventable."

Detroit police on 11-year-old shot by sibling: Full press conference
Detroit police on 11-year-old shot by sibling: Full press conference

Detroit police on 11-year-old shot by sibling: Full press conference

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison spoke Wednesday afternoon after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the face by a sibling while they were home alone. The child is in critical condition. 

Safe storage in Michigan

What you can do:

It is illegal for an adult to possess a firearm in a home and not have it secured when young people are also at home.

The law was enacted following a 2022 ballot measure aiming at safe storage and other gun safety measures. 

Police have also continued to emphasize the importance and ease of locking up a firearm.

Neil Emanuel of Action Impact walked FOX 2 through how to secure a firearm.

Action Impact walks through process of securing firearm
Action Impact walks through process of securing firearm

Action Impact walks through process of securing firearm

It is illegal for an adult to possess a firearm in a home and not have it secured when young people are also at home. Officials are emphasizing the need to safely lock up weapons after an 11-year-old was shot by their sibling.

The Source: Detroit Police, Action Impact, and previous reporting were cited for this story. 

Crime and Public SafetyDetroit