Detroit Dog Rescue takes in dozens of puppies from Colorado hoarding situation

The Brief 164 dogs were rescued out of Colorado, and now the Detroit Dog Rescue is taking in dozens of them. They all came from a puppy mill that was turned into a hoarding location in Colorado and, in July, it was dismantled. Shelter volunteers and fosters are very much-needed right now, according to the DDR.



Big picture view:

One by one, rescuers with the National Mill Dog Rescue carried out 164 Schnauzer mixes, with some in such bad condition, they could be mistaken for a pile of trash.

"Some of them have never been touched, never heard I love you," said Detroit Dog Rescue Executive Director Kristina Rinaldi. "They were completely matted. I mean one dog lost her feet because the blood supply couldn’t get to her feet anymore."

The backstory:

A puppy mill turned into a hoarding location in Colorado and, in July, it was dismantled. The Bissel Pet Foundation and Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR) stepped in to fly 40 of the 164 dogs to Detroit where they will be cared for by the rescue team.

According to the DDR, they are all timid, confused and some had not ever been outside.

Why you should care:

Rinaldi told FOX 2 that taking this on will help Detroit-native puppies look for their forever homes too.

"I know people say there are so many dogs in Detroit. I know that I’ve been doing that here for 15 years. I’ve been here, but I know this also gains attention for those big dogs too," said Rinaldi.

Shelter volunteers and fosters are very much-needed right now, according to the DDR.

"What happens is you get a really scared dog who you help out of this really tough place in life, and you teach them how to dog," she said.

If you would like to learn more and maybe even take one of these puppies in for their new forever home, you can do so by tapping here.