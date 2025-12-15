Warren murder suspect who streamed police standoff on Facebook, given $2M bond

The Brief The suspect in a Warren standoff who streamed a barricaded police standoff last week, faced a judge. Nickyy Robinson a transwoman, is charged with first degree murder. The prosecution said during the live stream there were confessions by Robinson that she had killed the victim.



The Warren murder suspect who held police at bay in a five-hour standoff that she streamed on Facebook Live, was arraigned on Monday.

Dominick "Nickyy" Robinson is charged with first-degree murder. Robinson is a transwoman, but will be referred to by her birth name in court proceedings since it is her legal name.

The backstory:

Robinson, 30, was given a $2 million bond by Judge Steven Bieda - exceeding even the prosecution's request of a million. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Prosecuting attorney Sian Hengeveld brought up the graphic live stream which at times showed the victim lying on the floor amid the hours-long standoff on Westminster Street, near Eight Mile.

"Involved in this case was extensive planning - at least to one additional person what the intention was to kill the now deceased," she said. "There was also a Facebook Live confession that that identified and showed the Deceased lying on the floor.

"There was a five-hour standoff with police while they continued to live stream, there were statements that were made by the defendant that he had killed this individual."

During the Facebook stream, blood could be seen on the floor as well as a knife.

At one point, Robinson came out on the porch and police shot at her with rubber bullets. Crisis negotiators made contact with her, and kept her on the phone for hours leading to the eventual peaceful surrender.

Hengeveld said there was a social media history that raised mental health questions, which led to her asking for the $1 million bond at minimum.

"It should be noted, Your Honor, that there is a high risk of harm to (herself) or to others," she said. "There were several posts on social media leading up to the homicide indicating this."

Judge Bieda asked for a mental health evaluation for Robinson.

"Looking at the whole totality of the circumstances … I do think there's a high risk of harm to the defendant (herself) or to others," he said.

Robinson will be back in court on Dec. 23 for a probable cause conference and will have a preliminary exam on Dec. 30.

