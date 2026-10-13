Family of Detroit man who was shot by bailiff during mental health crisis files $150M lawsuit

The Brief A Detroit family of a man shot by a bailiff has filed a $150 million lawsuit. The situation happened in July 2024, when Sherman Butler was being evicted from his apartment near Palmer Park. He was then found holding a box cutter to his neck telling the officers they were going to have to kill him, saying he was not going to leave.



The story of an eviction, a mental health crisis and a man shot and killed has become a federal lawsuit alleging officials were to blame for what had happened.

Mental health crisis in Palmer Park leads to police scene

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The situation happened in July 2024, when Sherman Butler was being evicted from his apartment near Palmer Park but was then found holding a box cutter to his neck telling the officers they were going to have to kill him, saying he was not going to leave.

Police would call for a crisis intervention team.

Now two years later, Butler's mother, Velma Wafer, is remembering her son.

"He was creative. He was a comedian. He loved art, tattoos," she said.

FOX 2 talked with attorney Maurice Davis for details in this lawsuit.

"It was everyone's understanding on the scene that it was a mental health crisis, and they needed to get the crisis intervention team to the scene in order to negotiate and resolve it with a non-violent manner," he said. "They weren't far away, but the bailiff jumped the gun, decided to in with his reckless behavior and not Mr. Butler's dead."

The lawsuit against Detroit officials

Dig deeper:

The $150 million lawsuit claims that the crisis intervention team was on the way and that the bailiff and Detroit police escalated the situation instead of waiting for the mental health experts. The officer tasted butler and the bailiff pulled his own gun, shot and killed Butler. They say a report from the Board of Police Commissioners found multiple violations on the part of law enforcement, including a failure to follow protocol and using tasers that were not properly calibrated.

"It was the bailiff that shot Mr. Butler," said attorney Dionne Webster-Cox. "At what point does the bailiff shoot Mr. Butler when you have the police there? How does this happen? This makes absolutely no sense. It is unacceptable. Why didn't you wait for the mental health crisis team to come? A mental health crisis does not equate to murder and that's exactly what happened on that day. They give people what? You see standoffs for hours, 15 … 16 hours. We couldn't give him 30 minutes. Are you kidding me? No, unacceptable."

Wayne County responds

The other side:

The Wayne County Prosecutor declined to file charges against the bailiff, saying police tried to de-escalate the situation, but Sherman Butler lunged at them and the bailiff acted in self-defense.

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