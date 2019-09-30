Detroit fire truck crashes into gas station on city's northeast side

A Detroit Fire Department truck has crashed into a gas station on the city's northeast side Monday night.

The truck crashed into the Citgo gas station at Outer Drive and Dequindre when it was responding to a fire at 1399 Winchester. There are no injuries at the gas station.

There was one person inside a vehicle that was hit in the violent crash, but he refused medical help.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Fire Department says the cause for the crash is not known but police are investigating.

The gas station took heavy damage including downed power lines.

