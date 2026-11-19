The Brief A 6-year-old boy died in a Detroit house fire that injured two others. The fire was first reported just after 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lawrence. An adult woman is in critical condition and a teen suffered smoke inhalation.



A 6-year-old boy died in a house fire at a Detroit residence early Thursday morning.

The backstory:

A woman was injured and is in critical condition, while two teens were transported to the hospital, one with minor smoke inhalation and one for observation.

The Detroit Fire Department said that dispatch received a call reporting the house fire at 2:12 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lawrence, between Dexter and Linwood.

Detroit Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeffrey Urbas spoke about the tragic discovery.

"The crews that … found him, it's tough, they are having trouble with it," he said. "We've seen this too often. It's the worst thing – you don't want a child or to find anyone, but a child is worse. Where they found him was untenable. He did not have a chance, they did the best they could. It was a rough one."

As the first crew arrived, it found the first and second floors fully engulfed in flames, DFD said, adding that response time was just under five minutes.

DFD responds to house fire

More Details:

"Crews engaged an aggressive interior attack and tragically, found a 6-year-old boy who had died in the fire," said DFD in a release.

The female victim was found in the rear of the house and had lost her pulse. Crews regained it, and she was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The two teens had escaped the blaze before DFD arrived.

The fire spread to the house next door but it was unoccupied at the time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"DFD’s Chief Chaplain is at the hospital with the mother," said the release. "The City of Detroit will wrap its arms around the family and provide any resources we can as they work to heal and recover."

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