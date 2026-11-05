Man killed in early morning shooting on Detroit's west side near I-96
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DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Thursday.
What we know:
The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Vancouver Street, two blocks west of I-96, at about 12:30 a.m.
Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased.
What we don't know:
The circumstances and suspect are not known at this time.
Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.
Photo screenshots by FOX 2 Photog Scott Federspiel
The Source: Information for this report is from Detroit police.