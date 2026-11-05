Man killed in early morning shooting on Detroit's west side near I-96

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The Brief A man was fatally shot on Vancouver Street, near I-96 early Thursday morning. The victim died at the scene. Detroit police are investigating.



Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting in the early morning hours of Thursday.

What we know:

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Vancouver Street, two blocks west of I-96, at about 12:30 a.m.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man deceased.

What we don't know:

The circumstances and suspect are not known at this time.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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