Detroit Lions cut Cam Sutton after Florida sheriff issues arrest warrant

The Detroit Lions have released their starting cornerback Cam Sutton from the team after a warrant for his arrest outof Florida was announced this week.

The team announced they had cut Sutton on Twitter Friday afternoon.

A Florida sheriff's office announced on social media this week it was searching for Sutton for a domestic violence incident that happened on March 7. Records from the sheriff's office show he was wanted on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

"We learned that he was in a verbal altercation with an adult female at that home," Amanda Granit, a communications officer with the office said. "That verbal altercation escalated to a physical altercation where the victim sustained multiple injuries to her head, her neck, her shoulders and that sparked the 911 call that came from that home."

Sutton was part of the Lions team that went all the way to the conference championship game in the NFL playoffs this past season.