Man accused of robbing customers, employees at gunpoint inside Eastpointe business

The Brief A man is accused of robbing multiple victims inside an Eastpointe business. Authorities said Anthony Patterson held the business' customers and employees at gunpoint and stole their money.



A Clinton Township man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly holding customers and employees at an Eastpointe business at gunpoint and robbing each of them.

The backstory:

Anthony Terrell Patterson, 47, is accused of entering an unspecified business just after 5 p.m. Dec. 5, showing a handgun, and forcing everyone inside onto the ground.

He then allegedly robbed each employee and customer of their money. He also allegedly stole a driver's license and debit card before fleeing.

He was arrested later.

The charges:

Patterson is now facing seven counts of armed robbery, eight counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person.

"All of these charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders completely accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law to ensure justice and safety for our businesses, their patrons, and the community as a whole," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

What's next:

Patterson was denied bond and remains jailed while he awaits his next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 6.