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The Detroit Lions lost to the Chicago Bears in a nail-biting, heartbreaking final quarter, 39-35.

Detroit Lions game

The backstory:

Both teams entered on hot streaks after Sunday wins—Detroit defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-21, and Chicago beat the New Orleans Saints 21-13 to improve to 8-2.

RELATED: Detroit Lions’ Owner/Chair Emeritus Martha Firestone Ford dies at 101

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The Lions earlier took advantage of the Bears misfortune. In the second quarter, the Bears’ Caleb Williams couldn't escape the pocket and lost the football. Darnell Wright batted the ball out of the end zone, which is illegal, and the Lions scored a safety.

Dig deeper:

Detroit’s defense has been improving lately despite losing All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell and Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to season-ending injuries.

Colston Loveland injury

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter.

Loveland limped off the field and after being evaluated on the sideline, he was transported to the locker room with a towel covering his face and was ruled out shortly thereafter. The former Michigan star had one catch for 5 yards and lost a fumble at Ford Field.

Wu-Tang Clan

Big picture view:

This year's Thanksgiving Day halftime show was none other than the generational Wu-Tang Clan.