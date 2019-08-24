Lions cut C. J. Anderson, Josh Johnson after adding Perkins, Driskel
The Detroit Lions have released running back C.J. Anderson, quickly cutting ties with a player who helped the Los Angeles Rams reach the Super Bowl.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Matt Patricia came to Detroit with a defensive background, so it will be no surprise if the Lions keep playing tight, low-scoring games. Turnovers can be particularly harmful in matchups like that, but Detroit got away with those mistakes in a win over the Chargers.
Lions' Head Coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media on Monday coming off their big win over the Chargers Sunday.
FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford following their win over the Chargers on Sunday.
DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Stafford and Darius Slay had a lot to do with the Los Angeles Chargers leading the Lions for three-plus quarters. And, both players bounced back in the final minutes to lift Detroit to a 13-10 victory Sunday. Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03...
Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford and Head Coach Matt Patricia spoke following their 13-10 win over the Chargers Sunday.
Lions and Chargers hope to learn how to maintain late leads
DETROIT (AP) - The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions got off to solid starts in their openers, building double-digit leads in the second half before blowing them and going to overtime. Los Angeles led Indianapolis by 15 points midway through the third quarter and salvaged a victory on Austin Ekeler's third touchdown with 5:01 left in the extra period.
Patricia says he trusts Stafford '1,000 percent' after tie
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - There were many plays that caused the Detroit Lions to blow an 18-point late lead in Sunday's opener in Arizona. The instance getting the most attention, while being added to the long list of miserable Lions memories for the fan base, is a late timeout in the 27-27 tie against the Cardinals.
FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford following their 27-27 tie to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Detroit Lions blow 17 point lead, tie Arizona Cardinals 27-27
Kyler Murray had already produced a few storybook moments during his first game as an NFL quarterback and seemed on the verge of another in overtime. On third down, the Arizona Cardinals rookie bounced around for a moment and then fired a pass over the middle.
Kingsbury, Murray ready to debut Air Raid vs. Lions on FOX 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Ever since Arizona hired Kliff Kingsbury, there has been endless speculation about whether his version of the Air Raid offense would work against NFL defenses. The 40-year-old coach is eager to show it off - and maybe even learn a little more about it himself - when the Cardinals host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
WATCH: Lions seeking better start after messing up 2018 opener
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - A better start is on everyone's mind in Detroit. The Lions open the season at Arizona, hoping to perform far better than they did last year when the New York Jets won big in Matt Patricia's debut as head coach. The roster and coaching staff have been tweaked in an effort to improve on the 6-10 record from 2018.
Detroit Lions make final cuts before week one
The Detroit Lions announced Saturday their final cuts before their week one opener in Arizona on FOX 2 a week from Sunday.
Tommylee Lewis 1 of 12 cuts announced by Lions
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Tommylee Lewis was one of 12 cuts announced by the Detroit Lions on Friday. Lewis was the receiver involved in the controversial play late in last year's NFC championship game, when he was playing for New Orleans. He was hit in the fourth quarter by Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Rams, but no flag for pass interference was thrown. Los Angeles took advantage of the...
REPORT: Lions cut former 2nd round pick Teez Tabor
A report from the NFL network says the Detroit Lions have parted ways with 2017 second round pick defensive back Teez Tabor.
WATCH: Browns down winless Lions 20-16
CLEVELAND (AP) - Once Austin Seibert straightened himself out, the Browns' kicking competition got on target. Seibert appeared to lock up Cleveland's kicking job after a summer-long battle with Greg Joseph, and the Browns ended the preseason with a 20-16 win Thursday night over the Detroit Lions, who finished 0-4.
WATCH: Lions sign QB Luis Perez as backup option, cut David Fales
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford. Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland. Later in the day, the Lions released running back Zach Zenner. He ran for 685 yards and eight touchdowns in 36 games over four years in...
Detroit Lions release RB Zach Zenner
The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday they have released veteran running back Zach Zenner.
LISTEN: Patricia 'not season-ending' on injuries to Davis & Ragnow
Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia held a conference call Saturday afternoon and said the injuries suffered by starting middle linebacker Jarrad Davis and starting center Frank Ragnow Friday night are "not season-ending" and would give no timetable on their return.
WATCH: Stafford plays as Lions lose Davis, Ragnow to injuries and game 24-20 to Bills
DETROIT (AP) - Matthew Stafford got on the field for the first time in the preseason and left the game unscathed. Some teammates and opponents were not as fortunate. Stafford threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and the Buffalo Bills came back to beat the Detroit Lions 24-20 Friday night in a preseason game that became significant because key players on both teams were hurt.