Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams accepts 2-game suspension: ‘Still trying to understand’

The Detroit Lions will officially be without wide receiver Jameson Williams after he announced he would accept the NFL's two-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Williams issued a statement through his agent, Alliance Sports, saying that would accept the suspension and will miss the next two games against Tennessee and Green Bay.

In the statement, Williams maintains he did not take any performance enhancing substances.

"The news came as a complete surprise that I am still trying to understand. I don't take supplements or vitamins and I am overly cautious about even taking over-the-counter medicine. At no time have I ever taken something in an attempt to cheat or look for an unfair advantage. I understand that I am responsible for everything that goes into my body and I have to take accountability in this instance," Williams said.

Williams was taken with the number 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Lions but missed the first 10 games of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in college. He also missed four games in 2023 for violating the league's gambling policy.

The 23-year-old is having a career-best season with 365 yards and three touchdown catches through five games.

In his statement, Williams called the suspension disappointing.

"I have nothing but love and respect for this game, my teammates, coaches, the Lions organization and the City of Detroit. It is disappointing to accept this suspension, and it will hurt me to be away from the team as they prepare this week. So out of respect to my teammates, this will be the last time I address this matter," he said.

The Lions play the Tennessee Titans this Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX 2.