Jameson Williams traffic stop: Prosecutor investigates if receiver should get gun charge

Charges are not out of the question for Jameson Williams.

Detroit police have submitted a warrant to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office, who will decide if carrying a registered pistol in a car without a Concealed Pistols License, is worth a charge.

"I'm a fan, but we have to separate ourselves from that," said Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, Detroit Police Internal Affairs.

DPD's Internal Affairs is launching an investigation to figure out why, Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams was let go, this month.

"The perception in the community could be that we're treating somebody differently than somebody else and we just can't have that," he said.

On Oct. 8th, Williams and his brother were pulled over near Conner and Kercheval on Detroit’s east side for allegedly speeding.

Both had registered pistols, Williams' was under his seat. His brother who was driving, had a Concealed Pistols License, Williams did not have one.

It was just cause for the officer’s handcuffs in preparation for an arrest. That’s when they called a supervisor to the scene.

"This sergeant happened to be a fan of the Lions and that's evident from the body worn cameras," McGinnis said.

The sergeant would make a series of phone calls to higher-ups, typical with a high-profile person in custody.

At first, it sounded like Williams would go to jail – but that changed with a last-second callback from a lieutenant.

"The lieutenant’s assessment of the CPL in the vehicle for there to be the two guns, and he made the decision to release them," McGinnis said.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 8: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball in the first half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on September 8, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/ Expand

Williams got his gun back – with no report taken. McGinnis said – they would have liked to see an arrest made, weapon seized, and a report taken.

"The information was not shared up the chain as thoroughly as we would like," he said.

In a statement from the Lions – it says in part:

"Jameson made us aware immediately that he was a passenger in a routine traffic stop on October 8th. We discussed the incident with him and have kept the league informed of what we know.

"Jameson has hired an attorney, and we will not be commenting further out of respect for the legal process."

Williams, 23, is currently serving a two-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs by the NFL. Last season he served a six-game suspension for sports gambling for mobile betting on non-NFL games.

"The men in the vehicle were completely cooperative during the interaction. There was no disrespect that was shared either way," McGinnis said.

Now the timeline - Detroit police Internal Affairs said they won’t have a conclusion for at least the next 30 days.

And as far as the prosecutor’s office – all we know is the case has been assigned to an attorney.