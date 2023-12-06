Detroit man arraigned for assaulting state trooper after traffic stop

A 33-year-old Detroit man was arraigned for attacking a Michigan State Trooper trying to arrest him after a reckless driving stop.

Joshua David Paul White is facing charges for resisting and obstructing a police officer and r/o causing injury as well as reckless driving.

"This suspect not only endangered members of the community by his driving, and then to make it worse decided to try and fight a trooper," said MSP 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. "Great job by the trooper to use his training to get this suspect off the street."

White was first spotted by the trooper for speeding in the area of the Southfield freeway and Seven Mile Road at 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 2.

White initially was hesitant to stop but once he pulled over began to resist when the trooper tried to handcuff him for reckless driving. It escalated to the point where White struck the trooper.

"When the trooper started to place handcuffs on the suspect he began to resist and fight with the trooper," MSP said in a release. "During the struggle the suspect punched the trooper causing a laceration to the left side of his lip."

The trooper took White to the ground, used a taser and subdued him before placing him in handcuffs, according to the report.

The suspect was lodged at the the Detroit Detention Center pending authorization of charges by the Wayne County Prosecutor. He was given a $50,000 personal bond.