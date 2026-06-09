Detroit man charged after allegedly beating girlfriend at Potbelly Restaurant

The Brief A Detroit man was charged after allegedly beating his girlfriend at a restaurant over the weekend. The video that captured the ordeal was a big help for officials to charge 30-year-old Orlando Thomas Jr. Thomas is being held on a $100,000 bond with no 10% provision.



A disturbing video spreading across the internet has led to charges against a Detroit man who was seen allegedly beating his girlfriend inside a restaurant downtown.

The video is disturbing to watch, viewer discretion is advised.

Big picture view:

The video that captured the ordeal was a big help for officials to charge 30-year-old Orlando Thomas Jr. He is now charged with assault, domestic violence, and malicious destruction of property.

It all allegedly happened last weekend at the Potbelly Restaurant on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit.

In the video, Thomas is seen allegedly kicking the victim and throwing a chair and table at her while she screams on the ground. Before that incident at Potbelly, Thomas allegedly attacked his girlfriend on a DDOT bus, hitting her so hard that one of the windows cracked.

What's next:

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, but she is expected to recover physically.

Thomas is being held on a $100,000 bond with no 10% provision.

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