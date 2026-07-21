Kwame Kilpatrick on Detroit Talk City: 1-1 with Detroit’s former mayor

The Brief Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick spoke one-on-one with Charlie Langton Tuesday on "Detroit Talk City." "Detroit Talk City" is Charlie Langton's new show. It airs weekdays at 4 p.m. on FOX 2 and streams on FOX Local.



Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick went one-on-one with Charlie Langton Tuesday on FOX 2’s "Detroit Talk City."

Kwame Kilpatrick

The backstory:

Kilpatrick served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 1996 to 2001 and was elected House minority leader, becoming the first Black lawmaker to hold the position. He was later elected mayor of Detroit and sworn in January 2002.

During his time as mayor, he was involved in an extensive corruption scheme that included accepting bribes and misusing nonprofit funds for luxury items. In March 2013, he was convicted on 24 federal counts and sentenced to 28 years in prison.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump granted Kilpatrick clemency , commuting his prison sentence.

RELATED: 'Trump got this right,' Detroit community, justice officials react to Kwame Kilpatrick's commutation

Earlier this year, Kilpatrick reached an agreement with federal prosecutors regarding restitution.

On getting 28-year sentence

What they're saying:

"When they slammed that door in Milan that first night, it was the most depressing feeling I’d ever had. It was the most gut-wrenching feeling. Not because I was in prison, but because I was away from the duty that I had as father and husband," he said.

And he said he had been in solitary confinement for more than 200 days when he learned President Donald Trump had commuted his sentence.

Explaining his restitution

Viewer text question to Kilpatrick: "My understanding is that you believe your restitution fees should be reduced. After all the crimes you committed, why should you get any reduction in federal restitution to the City of Detroit?"

What they're saying:

Kilpatrick explained his restitution is based on contracts in the case and that the money, and the contract that the restitution is pulling from.

What he’s been up to

What they're saying:

Kilpatrick says he’s been doing speaking engagements around the country, where he speaks on his "failures and sins" and on building character and integrity.

"I never had a problem with confidence; I never had a problem with boldness. But as a man, I had a problem with character and integrity, and that’s what you need if you want to be successful."

He added that he has no interest in returning to politics.

"I’m more akin to the people who have come out of prison and come through hell and high water than I am to politicians," he said.

On owing property taxes at Novi house

The backstory:

On Tuesday, The Detroit News reported that Kilpatrick owes property taxes on his $1.1 million home in Novi.

What they're saying:

"It’s hard to pay money when they freeze your accounts for six months," he said. "There are so many families out here struggling with taxes right now - why me?"

He added that he wanted to say the article was wrong about the reported amount of taxes that he owes, but did confirm he owes two years' worth and is making arrangements to get it paid. He also said he’s never seen his home appraise at that amount.

Detroit Talk City

Big picture view:

"Detroit Talk City" is Charlie Langton’s new podcast-style talk show. It airs weekdays at 4 p.m. on FOX 2 and streams on FOX Local.

Dig deeper:

Charlie takes an in-depth look at the day’s biggest topics with Metro Detroit newsmakers as his guests.

He brings viewers along for the ride by getting their questions answered via live texts, a viewer Zoom Room and other real-time audience interaction.