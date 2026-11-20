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The Brief A Detroit man was sentenced after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft Terrence Quincy-Thomas Ward was sentenced in the fraud scheme Thursday in federal court. Ward's identity theft operation resulted in more than $200,000 in losses.



A 34-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to five years in prison for operating a credit card and identity theft scheme.

Big picture view:

Terrence Quincy-Thomas Ward was sentenced for the fraud scheme Thursday which he carried on for five years resulting in $200,000 in losses, said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.

Ward previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

In total, 205 credit card accounts were compromised, resulting in losses of approximately $200,696.84.

Identity fraud operation uncovered

Dig deeper:

Investigators say from 2020 through 2025, Ward illicitly obtained victims’ personal identifying information, and manufactured fake driver’s licenses.

He then used that information to open fraudulent credit card accounts.

When agents executed a search warrant at Ward's residence, they recovered tools of his trade including counterfeit Social Security cards, fraudulent driver's licenses, and equipment used to manufacture fake identification documents.