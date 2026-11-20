Detroit man sentenced for running identity fraud operation for five years
FOX 2 - A 34-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to five years in prison for operating a credit card and identity theft scheme.
Big picture view:
Terrence Quincy-Thomas Ward was sentenced for the fraud scheme Thursday which he carried on for five years resulting in $200,000 in losses, said US Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon.
Ward previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
In total, 205 credit card accounts were compromised, resulting in losses of approximately $200,696.84.
Identity fraud operation uncovered
Dig deeper:
Investigators say from 2020 through 2025, Ward illicitly obtained victims’ personal identifying information, and manufactured fake driver’s licenses.
He then used that information to open fraudulent credit card accounts.
When agents executed a search warrant at Ward's residence, they recovered tools of his trade including counterfeit Social Security cards, fraudulent driver's licenses, and equipment used to manufacture fake identification documents.
The Source: Information for this report is from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan.