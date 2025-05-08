Detroit mayoral candidates speak during forum, months before election

The Brief Three months before the election, Detroit mayoral candidates spoke at a forum to voters. Most of the candidates did show up for this mayor’s forum hosted by several Detroit churches. The mayoral candidates are looking to replace Mayor Mike Duggan.



Detroit voters are three months out from choosing the next mayor in a crowded race. Meanwhile, the long list of candidates is making their voices heard.

What they're saying:

Detroit businessman John Barlow, one of several candidates vying to be the city’s next mayor, faced off on a variety of issues including downtown and neighborhood development, crime and education at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Monday night.

Saunteel Jenkins, the CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW), who’s in the contest with Detroit City Council President and front runner Mary Sheffield and her fellow Councilmember Fred Durhal a former state lawmaker.

They talked about whether city neighborhoods have been left out of the rich development transforming downtown and midtown.

The other side:

Absent from the forum was Detroit pastor Solomon Kinloch who jumped 20 points to second place according to a new poll by Target Insyght of Lansing.

Hid absence was not made into a political issue here. Crime, however, was. Former Police Chief James Craig took it head on.

FOX 2 did reach out to Rev. Kinloch’s campaign to see what he did not take part in tonight’s forum, but we have not heard back yet.

The Detroit Regional Chamber will be hosting a larger forum later in May.

The primary is on Aug. 5 where the top two candidates will be selected for the general election.