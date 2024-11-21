Detroit Metro Airport expects even more travelers this holiday season; here's tips for a smooth flight

The Brief Detroit Metro Airport is expecting a 6% increase in travelers this holiday season compared to the same time last year. The busiest time is forecasted to be the Christmas and New Year's period between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. The airport shared tips and important information to help travelers have a smooth trip.



Planning to fly this holiday season? So are millions of others, with Detroit Metro Airport anticipating more than 4 million travelers between Thanksgiving and New Year's.

From Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, 2025, the airport estimates a 6% increase in travelers compared to the same time last year. The bulk of travelers are expected to be passing through the airport during the Christmas and New Year's travel period, which starts Dec. 18.

"We continue to see growth in passenger traffic during the holidays, and we’re determined to wow our customers as we enter the busy travel season," said Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton. "From new flights and shopping options to a Multi-Sensory Room, our entire team at DTW has been working hard to make our award-winning customer experience even better."

The sensory room Newton is referring to is a calm space in the McNamara Terminal for those with sensory sensitivities or cognitive disabilities. The newly opened room is open 24 hours a day and has room for six people at a time. Guests can find it across from Gate A36, and access it by calling a number on the door to receive an access code.

Holiday travelers can also enjoy shopping opportunities, live music and occasional visits from Santa while at DTW.

If you'll be headed to the airport soon, DTW has some tips for having a smooth trip:

Arrive early

During the holidays, the airport welcomes a higher percentage of infrequent travelers who may need extra time. It is important to arrive early to avoid the stress of rushing to your flight. The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Allowing extra time will enable you to park, check baggage, proceed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening and reach your departure gate.

Use the DTW Destination Pass

DTW has made it easier for guests to access the Evans and McNamara terminals with the DTW Destination Pass program. In late 2023, DTW installed self-service kiosks allowing non-ticketed guests to apply for a pass and, if approved, enjoy same-day access to the terminals to greet family and friends arriving at their gate, spend more time with departing loved ones, and even explore the airport’s popular restaurants and stores. Since installing the kiosks, more than 64,000 Destination Passes have been issued. Information about the DTW Destination Pass program is available at metroairport.com/about-us/dtw-destination-pass.

Don’t wrap gifts before traveling

Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.

Check bags for prohibited items before getting to DTW

Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips, and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.

Plan for assistance ahead of time

Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at metroairport.com/at-dtw/getting-around/accessibility-additional-assistance or by calling TSA Cares: 855-787-2227.

Follow loading and unloading rules

Never leave your vehicle on the arrivals or departures curb unattended. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading only and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short-term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.

Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short-term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport. Please visit the following link for a map: metroairport.com/terminals/maps/campus-map.