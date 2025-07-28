Detroit Metro Airport experiences delays as severe weather rolls through Wayne County

The Brief Major delays at Detroit Metro Airport were causing massive headaches as intense storms hit Southeast Michigan. Massive flooding in Romulus and in tunnels leading to and from Detroit Metro Airport prompted major traffic backups and frustrating delays.



Monday's intense storms caused major delays at Detroit Metro Airport, and it was not just for people heading out of town.

Big picture view:

There were just as many people trying to get home after landing at Detroit Metro as people trying to get out of dodge. One man added at least two hours to his road trip home to Novi after flying 30 hours from India.

Massive flooding in Romulus and in tunnels leading to and from Detroit Metro Airport prompted major traffic backups and frustrating delays.

Local perspective:

Sreeni Reddy zoomed with FOX 2 from his Uber ride home to Novi after a summer vacation in India.

"Somebody at the airport came in and then said both of the tunnels are flooded so nobody can get in, get out of the airport," he said. "We cross seven oceans but not two tunnels, I guess. We booked an Uber ride and then the ride kept saying 7 minutes, 10 minutes and then kept changing. We didn’t know what was going on."

It unfortunately got worse from there.

"We were stuck at the airport for more than 90 minutes after nearly 30 hours of travel," Reddy said.

What they're saying:

Detroit Metro sent notes out across social media, updating travelers on the situation, encouraging them to check with their airlines on any flight delays while on the ground.

Ride-Share drivers like Edmond gave them their best shot, knowing customers would be pretty stressed due to the elements.

"I was worried about my customers," said Edmond. "As the driver you are used to this waiting and traffic and stuff like that. And you know nature is nature. You cannot beat the nature."

Most of the water has receded since Monday afternoon. There could be some residual delays. Make sure to check with your airline if you are flying out or picking someone out on Monday evening.