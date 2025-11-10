Detroit Metro Airport flights cancelled amid travel turmoil heading into the holidays

The Brief Over 100 flights have been canceled out of DTW due to the crawling government shutdown. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says it's only going to get worse for the holidays.



Right now, delays and cancellations are tying up travel at some of the nation's busiest airports.

The ongoing government shutdown is to blame.

By the numbers:

So far, 140 flights have been canceled out of DTW in the past 24 hours, according to a flight tracking website called FlightAware. Over the past few days, FOX 2 has seen more and more cancellations and delays.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says it's only going to get worse and predicts major problems by Thanksgiving, saying air travel will slow down to a trickle.

Meanwhile, it's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to what travelers have been experiencing.

FOX 2 talked with several travelers. You can watch those interviews in the player above.