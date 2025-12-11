The Brief 911 dispatch audio after Sherrone Moore was fired as University of Michigan football coach includes him wielding a knife and stalking a woman. It was obtained by TMZ Sports. Moore is in police custody after being detained in Saline, before being transferred to Pittsfield Township. He is expected to be in court for an arraignment in Ann Arbor.



As the fallout from the University of Michigan football team coach's firing continues to spill into the public, more details are painting a picture of a chaotic evening after Sherrone Moore was terminated from the school.

That includes 911 audio that FOX 2 obtained from TMZ Sports, which includes police responding to reports of a man attacking a woman.

The woman accused Moore of stalking her for months.

Moore was taken into custody in Saline before being transferred to Pittsfield Township police custody.

The latest:

The 911 recording includes a police officer saying "the caller told her that the male at the location and the house, attacking her, and stalking her for months."

The woman alleged Moore had been following her for months. Police also mention the attacking subject was experiencing a mental health crisis and was "suicidal."

A detective with the University of Michigan was also in contact with law enforcement.

Sherrone Moore in court Friday

The ex-football coach is expected to appear in court on Friday.

The Washtenaw County Prosecutors Office said no arraignment would take place on Thursday because the Pittsfield Township Police Department was still investigating the case.

Later Thursday afternoon, police said it had wrapped up its investigation and had passed their report onto the prosecutor's office.

The backstory:

Moore's termination as head coach of the University of Michigan football coach was announced by the school late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the athletic director, Moore had "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The statement from the university did not go into details about the nature of the relationship or who the staff member was. Hours later, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail.

He was detained by Saline police before being transferred to Pittsfield Township police custody.

In response to inquiries from FOX 2 about Moore, Pittsfield Township police said it had responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road in Pittsfield Township for "purposes of investigating an alleged assault."

Their statement did not identify an individual, but said it had taken a suspect into custody.

According to their statement, "the Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

Questions about leadership

A day after Moore's firing, students on the Ann Arbor campus questioned the timing of decision to terminate the ex-coach.

While some students said the news caught them by surprise, others believe the school knew about the allegations and were looking for a reason to fire him.

Other questions about how to move forward include inquiries about leadership, including the status of athletic director Warde Manuel.