Detroit mom, daughter held on $1M bond for murder of man on Detroit street

A Detroit mom and her adult daughter have both been charged with the murder of a man last fall on the city's west side.

Veronica Dover, 59, and her daughter, 43-year-old Felicia Stanley were both arraigned this week for the murder of a 42-year-old man last November.

According to Detroit Police, Dover got into an argument with the man on 29th street, just north of Michigan Avenue on November 28 over some stolen property. Police said Dover shot him and he later died in the hospital.

Police said that day that a suspect was arrested but charges were not filed until Tuesday.

Both women have been charged with second-degree murder and are being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Detroit Police did not say how the mother and daughter knew the 42-year-old victim or why it took two-and-a-half months for charges to be filed.