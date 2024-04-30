Detroit People's Food Co-op opens May 1 on Woodward

article

The Detroit People's Food Co-op opens Wednesday, marking the culmination of a 10-year vision.

The Black-led and community-owned cooperative grocery store opens its doors at 11 a.m. at 8324 Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

"Explore fresh produce from our local farming partners," the co-op's Facebook page said. "Buy healthy meals from over 50 local and Black-owned businesses. Visit our deli to find culturally diverse lunch options and all-time favorites."

According to the organization, the plans have been in place for a decade with planning, community building and development of the vision.

"The Detroit People’s Food Co-op is a Black-led and community-owned grocery cooperative," according to the website. "The co-op’s purpose is to provide improved access to healthy food and food education to Detroit residents. Meeting the needs of the community is achieved through the democratic control of the co-op by its member/owners."

The Detroit People's Food Co-op accepts non-tax-deductible donations made via PayPal.

If you want to get involved in the co-op, membership is open to residents of Michigan 21 years of age and up. The price to purchase a lifetime member/owner equity share in the co-op is $200 per person (one person per share).

Photo credit: Detroit People's Food Co-op Facebook. Expand

The share price can be paid in one lump sum or spread out over 10 monthly installment payments. According to its Facebook page, there are 2,744 current member/owners.

Membership allows a input into the co-op’s activities and future while getting shopping discounts, deals and potential patronage refunds.

For more information, please call (833) DPFC-313 or (833) 373-2313.

Online find the Facebook page HERE.

The Detroit People's Food Co-op website is HERE.

Photo credit: Detroit People's Food Co-op Facebook.



