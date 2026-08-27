Detroit man questions police seizure of phone after saying he posted photos of mayor

The Brief A father was handcuffed in front of his seven-year-old son, where police claim they have a search warrant and confiscated his phone. Detroit activist Jahdante Smith says he thinks it’s because he was posting photos on social media of Mayor Mary Sheffield back when she was on City Council with ex-boyfriend, Marvin Walker, who has a criminal past.



Detroit’s mayor and police chief are facing serious questions over a bizarre series of events and allegations. The situation involves old photos of the mayor and an ex-lover posted by a community activist who says the chief of police asked him to take them down.

Big picture view:

In Detroit, a father was handcuffed in front of his seven-year-old son, where police claim they have a search warrant and confiscated his phone.

Detroit activist Jahdante Smith says he thinks it’s because he was posting photos on social media of Mayor Mary Sheffield back when she was on City Council with ex-boyfriend, Marvin Walker, who has a criminal past.

"I think that calls into question your decision-making not only as a leader but as a person," he said.

Smith says he got a phone call from the city’s community relations director asking him to take the photos down and had an exchange with the mayor’s father on social media, then a few phone calls with Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison, including this one on Aug. 5.

"This is my ask, nobody told me to do it, but I would like you to take those pictures down off your Facebook page," Smith said.

He didn’t. Then on Aug. 19, near Hart Plaza, Smith was with his seven-year-old son. Smith was handcuffed, and his little boy led away crying. He was eventually released, but police took his phone.

The police officer speeds off without showing Smith a search warrant, but Detroit police say that’s not the case – the search warrant Smith later received shows it’s from August 12th for another investigation alleging malicious use of telecommunications service. Smith says the timing is suspicious.

Detroit Police Chief releases statement

What they're saying:

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison released this statement saying:

"I asked Mr. Smith to remove the photos because, as a man and a father, I found them to be inappropriate and believed they were intended to shame and humiliate a woman—something no woman deserves.

"The ongoing criminal investigation involving Mr. Smith is completely unrelated to this matter and began before my phone call with him on August 5, 2026.

"That investigation was initiated after a citizen filed a complaint with the Detroit Police Department alleging that Mr. Smith threatened her life. The evidence was presented to a judge, who issued a search warrant that ultimately led to the seizure of Mr. Smith’s phone.

"Any suggestion that I influenced or used the investigation for any other purpose is completely false because the facts and timeline speak for themselves."

Jahdante Smith says that Marvin Walker had sent the photos to him months ago, and he only posted them to call attention to other community concerns he wanted to address with the mayor.

Mayor Mary Sheffield responds

Meanwhile, Mayor Sheffield made a statement as well:

"Over the past year, private photographs and communications have been used to bully, harass, and intimidate me.

"I have largely remained silent, but I am compelled to address it now as Marvin Walker, whom I dated years ago, is fabricating lies in an obvious attempt to protect himself from his own criminal and legal troubles.

"I want to be crystal clear - NO city funds were ever provided to Mr. Walker, nor has he ever received any city contract."