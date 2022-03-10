Detroit Police honors female officers with Walk of Women

The sisterhood of the Detroit Police Department walked the streets of the city Thursday.



It was a parade of empowerment on display, from Third Street to other parts of Downtown for the DPD's first-ever "Walk of Women."

"For me, it’s important to mentor, motivate, support, and encourage other women," said Capt. Sonia J. Russell.

Today's event began with a gathering of women officers at DPD headquarters.

Dozens of women — different races, different backgrounds, different stories, brought together by a shared bond for law enforcement.

"Would it surprise you to know that the first woman was appointed to the Detroit Police Department in 1920?" said Capt. Tonya Leonard-Gilbert. "From there, we went on to have our Chief's Women's Division in 1922."

It has been a century since DPD welcomed its first female officer. There are 630 women on the force. It makes up nearly a third of all officers.

"Let me say from the bottom of my heart, thank you for what you do. Your sacrifice is recognized," said DPD Chief James White. "We could not be more proud of the women we have in this organization."

Today, a number of them hold high-ranking positions — including Deputy Chief DeShaune Sims — who shared her truths.

"This is probably the most important truth - is understanding that I am only in this space for a finite period and time," she said. "Understanding the importance of being a Black woman in law enforcement, and the impact I want to have on this organization, and the legacy I want to leave for those, who are next up to sit in this seat."

"I implore each of you ladies, as you embark in your career at DPD and you all are going to elevate, don’t forget who you are. Always be empathetic, compassionate," said Jackie Pritchett. "Just remember that you officers matter. You matter, stay true to who you are."

