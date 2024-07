UPDATE (5 p.m.): Detroit police say that the parents of a lost child have been located today.

The Detroit police need the public's help finding the parents of a lost child Wednesday.

The boy was found wandering in the area of Collingham and Shakespeare. If you know the whereabouts of his parents or guardians, you are asked to contact the 9th Precinct at 313-596-5900.

Photo courtesy: DPD