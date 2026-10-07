Detroit police say 11-year-old shot by sibling with unsecured gun on Wednesday

The Brief Detroit police say a 11-year-old was shot in the face by their sibling on Wednesday. Three kids were at home alone on the city's west side. The child is now in critical condition.



One child shot their sibling inside a west Detroit home on Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 call from a neighbor led to a major police response to the 8000 block of Artesian near Belton around 2:20 p.m.

The child is now in critical condition.

Unsecured weapon tied to shooting

What we know:

According to Chief Todd Bettison, police responded to the home within three minutes, and they found three kids inside the house and one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say an 11-year-old was shot in the face by one of their siblings. That child and two others, ages 9 and 4 years old, were home alone.

Bettison said the child was privately taken to Grace Hospital before being taken to Children's Hospital.

No one is in custody, Bettison said.

"Our overall message to the community is this: at every precinct station, we give out free gun locks," Bettison said. "We have talked about this. This is so preventable."