The Brief The leading candidates in two of Michigan’s top races this election will appear in televised debates this week. The first gubernatorial debate is Tuesday, Oct. 6, and a Senate debate is Thursday, Oct. 8. FOX 2’s Roop Raj is in Grand Rapids for the events and will have special coverage on "The Pulse" Oct. 6-8.



With less than a month until the election, many Michigan candidates will take the stage this month for debates.

Here’s information on upcoming debates in Michigan, and where you can watch.

Additionally, FOX 2’s The Pulse will have special coverage this week for the gubernatorial and Senate debates. More info on that is below.

Governor debate: Jocelyn Benson and John James

Senate debate: Abdul El-Sayed and Mike Rogers

How to watch:

The governor and Senate debates this week will be carried live on Nexstar’s two television stations serving Michigan, WOOD TV (Grand Rapids) and WLNS (Lansing). They will also be carried on CBS Detroit (Detroit), WJRT (Flint), WWTV/ WWUP/ WFUP (Traverse City), WBUP (Marquette), and WBKB (Alpena).

The event will also be streamed live on Nexstar’s digital platforms, with excerpts airing nationally on NewsNation and The Hill.

Additionally, WXYZ-TV Channel 7 is hosting a Senate debate later this month on Oct. 21.

Note :

FOX 2 hosted a Senate debate on Sept. 15, which was not attended by Republican candidate Mike Rogers.

READ MORE: Senate debate: Mike Rogers declined, Abdul El-Sayed confirmed

FOX 2 ‘The Pulse’ debate coverage

Dig deeper:

Roop Raj, host of FOX 2’s political show, "The Pulse," is in Grand Rapids for the debates. We’re airing special editions of "The Pulse" this week:

Tuesday, 8-10 p.m. - Gubernatorial debate coverage, - Gubernatorial debate coverage, streaming on FOX Local and in the video player above

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. - "The Pulse" On the Road in Grand Rapids, airing on TV and streaming on FOX Local

Thursday, 8-10 p.m. - Senate debate coverage, - Senate debate coverage, streaming on FOX Local and in the video player above

Watch past episodes here .

Secretary of State debate: Garlin Gilchrist and Anthony Forlini

Meanwhile:

Also this week, on Thursday, Oct. 8 , the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy is hosting a debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates for Michigan secretary of state, Garlin Gilchrist II and Anthony Forlini.

The debate will be streamed and you can also request a seat to attend. Find more info here .

READ MORE: Voting in Michigan: What to know ahead of November election

November election

FILE - Workers pre-processing absentee ballots at the city of Lansing Clerk's Election Unit on November 2, 2020 in Lansing, Mich. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images)

What’s next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and early voting is underway now.

Absentee ballots are being sent out now, and you can still request one.

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24.

What's on my ballot?

Big picture view:

All Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Michigan governor

Michigan Secretary of State

Michigan Attorney General

Congressional U.S. Senator

Two statewide proposals are also on the ballot:

Those living in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties will be voting on renewing the zoo millage . And voters in Wayne and Oakland counties will see a museum millage on the ballot .

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress, and some cities have local millages as well.

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to put in your county, city and voting precinct.

Get more information on the various ways you can vote early in Michigan here .