Groceries cost most for Detroiters, WalletHub analysis says

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The Brief An analysis by WalletHub found groceries cost more for Detroiters than in other major U.S. cities. This is due to Detroit having a low average household income, and not higher sticker prices. U.S. Census Bureau data says nearly a third of Detroiters live below the federal poverty level.



Americans across the board are feeling a hit to the wallet as the cost of living continues to increase.

And a new analysis says Detroiters feel the pinch in the grocery store the most.

Detroit high grocery prices

By the numbers:

Groceries consume more than 4% of median household income on average in Detroit, which is the highest average nationwide according to WalletHub .

The median household income in Detroit, according to WalletHub, is just under $40,000 — at $39,938. That number is the lowest among major U.S. cities looked at in their analysis.

Nearly a third of Detroiters live below the federal poverty level (32.7%), according to the U.S. Census Bureau .

Dig deeper:

While actual prices for certain staples (like beef, tuna, and peaches) are relatively comparable in Detroit or even lower than the national average, low median earnings mean everyday food purchases create more of a financial strain.

"Every dollar that people in Detroit spend on groceries takes up a disproportionately high share of their earnings compared to people in cities with higher incomes," WalletHub explained.

Nearby cities that also feel a disproportionate pinch include Cleveland and Toledo, which ranked #2 and #4 in WalletHub’s analysis, respectively.

Federal poverty rate

By the numbers:

The 2026 HHS poverty guidelines set 100% of the federal poverty level at $15,960 for a single individual and $33,000 for a family of four.

An annual gross salary of $15,960 breaks down roughly to $7.67 per hour, which is just above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

An annual gross salary of $33,000 breaks down roughly to $15.87 per hour, which is just above Michigan’s minimum wage of $13.73 per hour.

Cost of living increases

Big picture view:

Over the last few months, Americans have grown more worried about being able to afford basics like groceries and gas.

The Associated Press reported about half of U.S. adults now say they are "extremely" or "very" concerned about being able to fill their tanks, up from 39% in July. About half are also highly concerned about being able to afford food.

Detroit prices

Local perspective:

WalletHub called out a few prices that were higher on average for Detroiters, including:

Lettuce (6th most expensive in the country)

Sugar (28th most expensive in the country)

Whole milk (16th most expensive in the country)

And, WalletHub said they found ground beef, chunk light tuna and peaces to be among the least expensive in the nation.