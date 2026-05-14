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Detroit population grows for third-straight year

By Jack Nissen
Published  May 14, 2026 12:04pm EDT
Detroit
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Has Detroit grown in population? The mayor will discuss the latest figures during a press conference on Thursday.
    • Figures were released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week.

(FOX 2) - Detroit has grown for three consecutive years, continuing to buck the trend of falling population for decades.

During Mayor Mary Sheffield's press conference on Thursday, she said the city gained 5,000 more residents in 2025. She added the city led Michigan in population growth, surpassing the state's overall growth rate.

Detroit grows population for third straight year

Detroit grows population for third straight year

New U.S. Census Bureau figures were released, outlining where the city lands. After decades of population declines, Detroit has recorded growth for two straight years. 

Big picture view:

Detroit now has more than 649,000 residents.

Over the past three years, Detroit has gained nearly 15,000 new residents. It was one of a handful of cities in Wayne County to have grown since 2020.

Sheffield credited the growth to safer neighborhoods, better economic opportunities, and improvements in the city's services.

During her press conference, the mayor called for expanding housing opportunities and investing in neighborhoods to encourage the momentum. 

The Source: A Detroit mayoral press conference was cited for this story. 

Detroit