Detroit public schools will release students early due to heat next 2 days

The Brief Detroit public schools are dismissing students three hours early Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision is due to forecasted temperatures in the 90s both days. After-school activities and athletics will be up to individual schools.



Detroit Public Schools Community District will let students out early for Tuesday Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The backstory:

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 90s today and tomorrow, which led to the early dismissal decision. A high of 91 is expected today and a high of 93 for Wednesday.

"Due to expected high temperatures on Tuesday, September 1, 2026 and Wednesday, September 2, 2026, the District will implement a 3 Hour Early Release on both days," said a statement released by the district.

Career Technical Education afternoon classes will be canceled both days.

Each individual school however, will make their own decisions for after-school activities and sports.

"Decisions regarding after-school activities, athletics, and other extracurricular programming will be made by individual schools," the statement said. "Families should contact their school directly for information about those programs."

The early release applies to students and school-based staff only, and and does not apply to Central Office staff for the district.

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