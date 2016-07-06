Detroit school board ramps up battle over Lansing DPS bailout plan
The Detroit school board is digging in against the Lansing DPS rescue plan
Young girl continues filling backpacks with school supplies
Despite her own health challenges, Hayleigh Baptista was just 6 years old when she started filling backpacks for local kids in need.
Some DPS parents, students & staff unhappy with DPS rescue package
Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign a $617 million rescue package for Detroit Public Schools. But the plan has a lot of critics both in Lansing and here in Detroit.