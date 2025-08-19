Detroit Red Wings retiring Sergei Federov's number

article

The Brief The Detroit Red Wings are retiring the number worn by Sergei Federov, the team announced on Tuesday. The No. 91 jersey will be hung from the rafters before the team's game on Jan. 12. Federov played with the team for 13 years, playing a major part in three of their Stanley Cup wins



The Red Wings will honor one of the team's best centers ever to play in Hockeytown this upcoming season with the retiring of No. 91.

Worn by Sergei Federov, he played with the Wings from 1990 to 2003.

Big picture view:

Next January, the Red Wings will honor one of the team's best forwards ever to wear the winged wheel by hanging his jersey from the rafters.

Federov will be the ninth player to have his jersey number retired, following in the footsteps of other great players like Steve Yzerman, Nicholas Lidstrom, and Gordie Howe.

Federov said he was honored and grateful to have his number retired.

"I was fortunate to be part of some unforgettable teams, and above all, I'm proud of the three Stanley Cup championships we won for our amazing fans in Hockeytown."

By the numbers:

During his time in the NHL, Federov played in over 1,200 games, scoring 483 goals, and netting over a thousand points.

Playing under legendary coach Scotty Bowman, he managed to score 30 goals or more on 10 separate occasions.

Born in Russia, he was among the first to help usher in a new era for hockey in the U.S. as its brand reached around the world.