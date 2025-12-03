Stay frosty: Mug Root Beer unveils new cologne in time for holidays

article

Root beer fans who have ever wanted to - voluntarily - wear it, are in luck.

Just in time for the holidays, Mug Root Beer is releasing its first-ever limited edition cologne, due for release on Dec. 9 through the @Mugrootbeer TikTok Shop.

The frothy beverage-type scent is adorned with a bulldog's image inside the box that resembles a Mug can, which represents the brand's mascot named "Dog."

"(The cologne is) an irresistible root beer coded aroma of cedar, sandalwood, vanilla, and caramel," a MUG press release reads. "It’s the kind of scent that whispers ‘come to papa’ to dogs and dawgs alike."

Starting next Tuesday, fans can grab the $15 bundle (1.7 fl oz cologne and 10-pack of MUG Root Beer mini cans) exclusively on the @mugrootbeer TikTok Shop while supplies last.

The marketing folks for Mug advise to place your orders by December 11 for delivery by December 24.

The bundle includes a 10 pack of Mug Root Beer mini cans and the limited edition cologne. A limited run of 200 bottles will exclusively feature MUG’s mascot, Dog, on the cap.

"Fragrance culture is notoriously serious and heavily aspirational. For us, that meant thinking about what scent would make Dog and our fans come running." said Michael Smith, Vice President, Mug Root Beer, in a release. "Daddy’s Home by Mug Root Beer is for our die-hard MUG fans who believe root beer rules every sense, not just taste."

Mug was sure to include the following disclaimer: Intended for human use only. Do not spray on dogs.