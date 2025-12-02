Disgraced Rochester Hills doctor to spend up to 60 years behind bars for sex crimes

The Brief Dr. Oumair Aejaz was sentenced to 35 to 60 years behind bars for multiple sexual assault charges. In the civil case, Henry Ford Hospital has agreed to a $140 million settlement in a class action lawsuit for the survivors of Dr. Aejaz.



A doctor who pleaded no contest to multiple sexual assault charges learned his fate in court on Tuesday.

But for the thousands of survivors, will they get justice?

Big picture view:

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, 40, learned his fate on Tuesday after pleading no contest to multiple counts of sexually molesting patients and others, and videotaping them. In fact, his wife discovered some of these videotapes and turned him in to the police, which led to his arrest.

On Tuesday, Judge Martha Anderson of the Oakland County Circuit Court sentenced him to 35 to 60 years. This means Dr. Aejaz must serve 35 years in prison and is eligible for parole after that period.

However, that's only part of the story, as this pertains to the criminal case.

In the civil case, Henry Ford Hospital has agreed to a $140 million settlement in a class action lawsuit for the survivors of Dr. Aejaz.

What they're saying:

However, Jim Harrington from the Fieger Law Firm, who represents four of the survivors, has stated that he does not want the $140 million settlement. He intends to pursue separate legal action against Henry Ford Hospital and others.

FOX 2 had the opportunity to speak with Jim Harrington to understand his perspective on the matter.

"Can insurance companies for the hospital say we’re not going to ensure a criminal?" asked FOX 2's Charlie Langton.

"Paper doesn’t refuse ink," said attorney Jim Harrington. "Anybody can say whatever they want, but what I believe they are saying that and actually judgment against someone who’s going to be in prison for life they can say that I believe we’re going to win something like this doesn’t happen right Charlie something like this doesn’t happen unless people dropped the ball along the way."

"$140 million was not enough? No," asked Langton.

"I fully anticipate that there’s going to be more charges brought — there are more survivors out there — and I know this for a fact," Harrington said.

What's next:

There are already 8,200 survivors involved in the class action lawsuit.

On the criminal side, the former doctor will serve 35 to 60 years in prison.

In the civil case, a $140 million settlement has already been reached. However, there is another civil case still pending.