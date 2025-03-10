Detroit shelter workers give pregnant mom of 4 a helping hand - delivering her baby

A pregnant mother found shelter at Genesis House II, but workers there helped provide more than a place for her and her kids to stay.

The backstory:

"I was calling everyone seeing where we could go," said Kyneisha Johnigan.

Two days after finding a solution and arriving at Genesis House II -- a shelter for women and kids -- Johnigan found herself with another big problem.

"I started contracting immediately," she said.

The mother of four girls was pregnant and her fifth child - who decided he was coming early.

They called 911 but mom needed help immediately - so the staff at Genesis House stepped in.

"When his head came out, I saw the cord was wrapped around his neck," said LaKarra Bell Genesis House II "So the one lady who was holding her right leg. I said I need for you to get this cord from around the baby's neck while I catch the baby."

It was a team effort, as the umbilical cord was safely removed.

"And she did her last push and I caught him in my hands," Bell said.

A precious new life arrived: Jasir D’Andre Smith.

Johnigan felt grateful to be surrounded by love and the support she needs.

Just days ago, she found herself homeless when the landlord lost the residence where she and her family were living.

FOX 2: "Where do you think you’d be right now if it weren’t for Genesis House II?"

"I don’t even know - my kids would be spit up and me probably in a car," she said.

Genesis House is helping Johnigan and her family find their next home, as well.

"We make sure that she will have a safe place until she gets back on her feet - whether it’s an independent apartment work, whatever it needs to be totally self-independent," said Dr. Chad Audi president and CEO of Genesis House II.

Johnigan wants to share a heartfelt thank you to Genesis House.

"I just wanted to thank Miss Bell," she said. "She is so awesome and the staff they are very helpful. I appreciate this place for sure."

The Source: Information for this story came from speaking with Kyneisha Johnigan and workers at Genesis House II.

