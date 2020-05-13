Detroit small businesses get creative to stay afloat during COVID-19 pandemic

Business owners are forced to get creative right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A couple of retail businesses are making big changes in the battle to survive.

"As we begin to safely phase in sectors of our economy, and as more Michiganders return to work, those who are not able to go back yet, need to continue to stay home," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

On Wednesday Whitmer emphasized the importance of her safe start plan re-opening Michigan in phases to prevent an uptick in COVID-19 cases even though the slow start is battering the economy.

Whitmer enlisted the help of Detroit boutique clothing shop owner Rachel Lutz during Wednesday’s press conference.

"I’ve already sustained a six-figure loss to my business," said Rachel Lutz of the Peacock Room. "And yet I’m still committed to only re-opening my doors to both my staff and the public, when I feel it is safe to, and I can protect everyone while still serving them."

Although their doors have been closed since the shutdown, they had a record sales day last week after engaging customers using Facebook Live for the first time.

"I think that business owners need to look at COVID-19 as a forced opportunity," she said. "I think we need to throw out the window any expectations we had for our businesses. We need to figure out new and innovative ways to help our customers."

"Nightmares are dreams too, so find the value in the struggle," said Clement Brown, Jr.

Brown, the owner of Three Thirteen Clothing stores in Detroit has been trying to do just that. He has seen sales drop at his brick and mortar stores forcing him to throw everything at the online side of his business. He provides curbside package pickups and even delivers orders to his customers' homes.

"So that’s been cool, to be able to see customers and be able to talk to them, check on them," Brown said. "But it’s been difficult, man. It’s been challenging."

And for many businesses, the challenges will be overwhelming, according to the Small Business Association of Michigan, which says that one in seven small businesses are not confident they will survive the pandemic and the closure orders meant to fight the outbreak.

That grim prospect, at least in part, is fueling opposition to Whitmer’s orders, but she maintains those mandates have saved lives.

If you would like to learn more about either business we spoke to, go to:

www.threethirteenstore.com/

peacockroomdetroit.com/