Detroit family of 17 loses everything in fire

By and Jack Nissen
Published  December 16, 2025 6:15pm EST
Family of 17 loses everything in Detroit house fire

Everyone is safe after a fire at a home in Detroit tore through the second-story unit, burning everything. The family's mother Adrienne Marlow said they will need to start all over again.

    • More house fires sprouted around Detroit early Tuesday morning.
    • One family impacted was a mother, father, and their 15 kids. 

(FOX 2) - A family of 17 is now looking for any help they can get after a fire ripped through their home in Detroit early Tuesday morning.

It was one of a rash of blazes that have hit the city as the cold weeks have dragged on in Southeast Michigan.

Adrienne Marlow and her 15 kids are safe. However, with Christmas next week and the clothes and toys from inside the second-story unit now lost, she is hoping for some help this season.

Both Marlow and her kid's father escaped safely with their kids, they will soon need to find longer term housing.

They are currently staying with an older sister.

"All the kids clothes, beds, a whole like everything we own was upstairs. All the kids stuff like everything," she said. "Whatever they can help with to help me get back started cause like we lost everything on the first floor. Me and the kids, like, whatever they can give me to help us get back started. Like around Christmastime like we have nothing."

A gofundme has been set up to help the family. 

You can find it here.

The Source: Interview with family was cited for this story.

